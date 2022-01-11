STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on May 14, 2015, Jimmy D. Jones and Jean L. Jones executed a certain Deed of Trust to Robert Thomas as Trustee for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, Beneficiary, which Deed of Trust was recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, In the State of Mississippi, in Book 395 at Page 602;

WHEREAS, the above referenced Deed of Trust provides that the lender may substitute a Trustee in the place and stead of the original Trustee therein and;

WHEREAS, lender is the true and lawful owner and holder of the debt aforesaid which is secured by the Deed of Trust and other liens, and the lender desires to appoint a Substitute Trustee under the Deed of Trust;

WHEREAS, The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia substituted Zachary A. Madison in the stead and place of Robert Thomas, as Trustee, by Substitution of Trustee which was recorded in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County in Book 458, Page 520;

WHEREAS, on the 21st day of , 2022, the Holder of said Land Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Steven D. Settlemires, as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 476, at Page 155; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Land Deed of Trust, and the holder of said Land Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 28th day of October, 2022, I will during legal hours, at public outcry, offer for sale and will sell, at the North door of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Newton County, Mississippi, to-wit;

TRACT I:

Commence at a fence corner of the occupied NW corner of the NE-1/4 of NE-1/4, Section 25, Township 8 North, Range 10 East, and run East 464.24 feet along the North line of said forty to and for the point of beginning; thence run South 01 degree 18 minutes 19 seconds East, 1354.58 feet to a point on the North R.O.W. of paved Newton County Public Road; thence run South 80 degrees 28 minutes 09 seconds East, 164.00 feet along said road ROW to the SW corner of Church property; thence run North 07 degree 11 minutes 23 seconds West, 304.62 feet to an angle iron on NW corner of said Church property; thence run South 80 degrees 26 minutes 08 seconds East, 283.79 feet to an angle iron in fence line being the NE corner of said Church property; thence run North 01 degree 18 minutes 19 seconds West, 1124.26 feet to a point on North line of said NE-1/4 of NE-1/4, Section 25, Township 8 North, Range 10 East; thence run West, 440.51 feet along said North forty line back to the point of beginning; containing 12.00 acres, more or less, and being located in the E ½ of the NE-1/4, Section 25, Township 8 North, Range 10 East, Newton County, Mississippi.

TRACT II: (Being Tract #3 on Survey Plat)

Commence at the Occupied NW Corner of NE-1/4 of NE-1/4, Section 25, Township 8 North, Range 10 East, and run East 464.24 feet; thence run South 01 degree 18 minutes 19 seconds East, 440.91 feet to an iron pin; thence run West 379.11 feet to an iron pin to and for the point of beginning; thence run South 73 degrees 54 minutes 57 seconds West, 682.39 feet to a point on the Eastern ROW of Paved Public Road; thence run South 20 degrees 34 minutes 12 seconds East, 434.00 feet along said road ROW; thence run Southeasterly along said road ROW with a curve to Left of Delta = 83 degrees 34 minutes 32 seconds, Degree of curve is 12 degrees 42 minutes 04 seconds, having a radius of 452.03 feet, Chord Brg. And Dis. is South 58 degrees 10 minutes 06 seconds East, 602.45 feet running along the Arc of said curve 659.37 feet to an iron pin; thence run North 00 degrees 32 minutes 37 seconds West, 913.21 feet back to the point of beginning; containing 9.76 acres, more or less, and being located in the N ½ of the NE-1/4, Section 25, Township 8 North, Range 10 East, Newton County, Mississippi.

TRACT III: (Being Tract #5 on Survey Plat)

Commence at the Occupied NW Corner of NE-1/4 of NE-1/4, Section 25, Township 8 North, Range 10 East, and run East 464.24 feet; thence run South 01 degree 18 minutes 19 seconds East, 440.91 feet to an iron pin; thence run West 379.11 feet to an iron pin; thence run North 74 degrees 39 minutes 15 seconds West, 602.78 feet; thence run North 23 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East, 315.00 feet to a fence corner; thence run South 88 degrees 37 minutes 51 seconds East, 363.14 feet along fence line back to the point of beginning. Containing 8.24 acres, more or less, and being located in the N ½ of the NE-1/4, Section 25, Township 8 North, Range 10 East, Newton County, Mississippi.

I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 7th day of October, 2022.

Steven D. Settlemires

Substituted Trustee

Settlemires & Graham PLLC

410 East Beacon Street

Philadelphia, MS 39350

Telephone: (601)656-9597

MSBN: 99674

Publish: October 12, October 19, and October 26, 2022