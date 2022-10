Transfer Balance of

Retired Bonds

Section 27-105-367 of the Mississippi Code requires the county to advertise for 3 consecutive weeks its intention to transfer funds from retired bonds. The county intends to close fund # 220 Jail Bond I&S and to transfer $5,806.86 from that fund to fund # 001 General County.

Publish Dates: October 12,

October 19 & October 26, 2022