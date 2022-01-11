IN THE CHANCERY COURT

OF NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

FANNIE RUTH WILLIAMS, DECEASED MICHAEL WILLIAMS, PETITIONER

NO. 22-112

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: All unknown heirs at law of Fannie Ruth Williams

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Michael Williams, Administrator of the Estate of Fannie Ruth Williams, deceased. Petitioner seeks the determination that the only rightful heir at law of Fannie Ruth Williams under the law of descent and distribution of the State of Mississippi is Michael Williams and all unknown heirs at law of Fannie Ruth Williams. Defendants other than you in this action are all unknown heirs at law of Fannie Ruth Williams. You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 O'Clock A.M. on the 18th day of November, 2022, in the courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 5th day of October, 2022.

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk of

Newton County, Mississippi

By: /s/ Chrissie Buffington, DC

Publish Dates: October 12,

October 19 & October 26, 2022