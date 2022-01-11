SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on the April 12, 2019, William Chase Patrick, executed a Deed of Trust to Wilburn J Evans, Trustee for the use and benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, its successors and assigns, which Deed of Trust is on file and of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi, in Deed of Trust April 12, 2019, in Book No. 437, at Page 448 thereof; WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was ultimately assigned to AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC by assignment on file and of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi, in June 29, 2022, in Book No. 473, at Page 200 thereof; and

WHEREAS, the legal holder of the said Deed of Trust and the note secured thereby, substituted Wilson & Associates, PLLC, as Trustee therein, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in August 30, 2022, in Book No. 475, at Page 189 thereof; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the performance of the conditions and stipulations as set forth by said Deed of Trust, and having been requested by the legal holder of the indebtedness secured and described by said Deed of Trust so to do, notice is hereby given that Wilson & Associates, PLLC f/k/a Adams & Edens, P.A., Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the authority conferred upon me in said Deed of Trust, will offer for sale and will sell at public sale and outcry to the highest and best bidder for certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee, during the legal hours (between the hours of 11 o'clock a.m. and 4 o'clock p.m.) at the main front door of the Newton County Courthouse, on November 2, 2022, the following described land and property being the same land and property described in said Deed of Trust, situated in Newton County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

PARCEL NO. 1: Start at the Southeast corner of the SW-1/4 of the NE-1/4, Section 24, Township 8 North, Range 10 East, Newton County, Mississippi, and run Westerly along property line fence 1414 feet to the West right-of-way of a paved county road; run thence North 7 degrees 00 minutes East 300 feet along said right-of-way of said road to the point of beginning: run thence North 7 degrees 00 minutes East 100 feet along the said West right-of-way line of said public road; run thence West 435 feet; run thence South 7 degrees 00 minutes West parallel with said West right-of-way of said road 100 feet; run thence East 435 feet to the point of beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less, in the SE- 1/4 of the NW-1/4, Section 24, Township 8 North, Range 10 East, Newton County, Mississippi. PARCEL NO. 2: Commence at the Southeast corner of the SW-1/4 of NE-1/4 of Section 24, Township 8 North, Range 10 East, Newton County, Mississippi; thence run Westerly for a distance of 1414 feet to the West right-of-way line of the Erin-Lucern Public Road; thence run North 07 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East for a distance of 300 feet to the point of beginning of the herein described parcel of land; thence run South 09 degrees 55 minutes 12 seconds West along the West right-of-way line of the Erin-Lucern Road for a distance of 21.89 feet to an iron pin; thence run North 89 degrees 53 minutes, 43 seconds West for a distance of 80.67 feet to an iron pin; thence run North 56 degrees 45 minutes 49 seconds West for a distance of 41.59 feet to an iron pin; thence run South 89 degrees 20 minutes 15 seconds East for a distance of 119.24 feet back to the point of beginning, said parcel of land is part of the SE-1/4 of NW-1/4 of Section 24, Township 8 North, Range 10 East, Newton County, Mississippi, and contains 0.05 acre, more or less.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in the aforementioned Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 22nd day of September, 2022.

Sincerely,

/s/ Jillian Wilson

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

PREPARED BY:

Wilson & Associates, PLLC

400 West Capitol Avenue

Suite 1400

Little Rock, AR 72201

(501)219-9388

File # 352534

Publish Dates: October 12,

October 19 & October 26, 2022