IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SADIE O. HALL, DECEASED
BRIAN OLIVER, PETITIONER
NO. 22-CV-116
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 19th day of October 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned, BRIAN OLIVER, upon the Estate of SADIE O. HALL, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.
/s/ Brian Oliver
BRIAN OLIVER
EXECUTOR
JASON A. MANGUM
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 85
Decatur, MS 39327
(601) 635-3432
MS STATE BAR #99624
Publish Dates: October 26,
November 2 & November 9, 2022