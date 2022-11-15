IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SADIE O. HALL, DECEASED

BRIAN OLIVER, PETITIONER

NO. 22-CV-116

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 19th day of October 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned, BRIAN OLIVER, upon the Estate of SADIE O. HALL, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

/s/ Brian Oliver

BRIAN OLIVER

EXECUTOR

JASON A. MANGUM

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 85

Decatur, MS 39327

(601) 635-3432

MS STATE BAR #99624

Publish Dates: October 26,

November 2 & November 9, 2022