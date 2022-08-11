Job Opening

Newton County will be accepting applications for the position of Garbage Truck Drivers. Applicants must have at least a Class B license. Applications should be submitted to the county administrator. A job description is available in the county administrator’s office in the courthouse. Applications will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022. Drivers will start at $15 / hour with benefits of vacation and sick leave, holidays, insurance, and state retirement.

Publish Dates: October 26

& November 2, 2022