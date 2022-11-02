public NOTICE

Sealed bids will be received by the Newton County Board of Education, Decatur, Mississippi, up to and not later than 10:00 a.m. on November 28, 2022 and will be opened November 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes, addressed to the Board of Education of Newton County School District, 15305 Highway 15, Decatur, MS 39327 and plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “BID FOR EQUIPMENT”

Scag Mower, laptops, 96 Ford F-250. Can be viewed at the Newton County Maintenance Shop between Monday-Friday from 9:00am-1:00pm.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the equipment for sale, conditions of sale, and submission of bids should be obtained from the Maintenance Department, Newton County School District, Decatur, Mississippi (601-635-3744). The right to reject any and all bids is reserved.

Publish Dates: November 2,

November 9 & November 16, 2022