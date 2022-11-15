LEGAL NOTICE

We, the officers of Zack Garvin’s Original Steakhouse intend to make application for an On-Premise Retailer permit. As provided for by the Local Option Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws §67-1-1, seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated. If granted such permit, I or We propose to operate as a Corporation under the trade name of Zack Garvin’s Original Steakhouse located at 102 Highway 80 E, Newton, Newton County, Mississippi.

The name(s), title(s), and address(es) of the owner(s)/partner(s)/corporate officer(s) and/or majority stockholder(s)/member(s)/trustee of the above named business are:

Greg Mitchell, President, 2200 Victory Ave. Unit 2005, Dallas, TX 75219 and

Aaron Brown, Vice-President, 116 N Main Street, Newton, MS 39345.

If any person wishes to request a hearing to object to the issuance of this permit a request for a hearing must be made in writing and received by the Department of Revenue within (15) fifteen days from the first date this notice was published.

Requests shall be sent to:

Chief Counsel, Legal Division

Department of Revenue

P.O. Box 22828

Jackson, MS 39225

Date of first publication: November 2, 2022

This the 27th day of October 2022

Publish Dates: November 2

& November 9, 2022