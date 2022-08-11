PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

IMPLEMENTATION HEARING

The Town of Hickory was recently the recipient of a grant from the Mississippi Development Authority, Community Services Division, through funding made available by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.

A public hearing will be held at the Town Hall in Hickory, MS on November 18, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

The purpose of this hearing is to provide citizens with information regarding progress of the activities undertaken through the CDBG Program and to receive citizen input concerning that progress.

All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. The location for this hearing is accessible to persons with a disability. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons,

please contact Kawana McCary at 601-683-2007 at least three (3) days prior to the meeting in an effort to accommodate this request.

The Town of Hickory does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admissions or access to, or treatment or employment in, its programs and activities.

Publish Date: November 2, 2022