Advertisement for Bids

The Newton County Board of Supervisors will receive written, sealed bids at the office of the Chancery Clerk in the courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, with bids to be opened shortly thereafter for the purchase and or lease purchase of the following:

One or more, new Rubber Tire Backhoes

Bid specifications are available at the Newton County Courthouse located at 92 West Broad Street, Decatur, MS, in the Purchase Clerk’s Office (phone 601-635-3444). Sealed bids should be clearly marked accordingly and may be mailed to the Newton County Chancery Clerk, P.O. Box 68, Decatur, MS 39327. The board has the right to reject any and all bids.

George Hayes

Clerk of the Board

Newton County

Publish Dates: November 2

& November 9, 2022