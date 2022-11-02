ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

FOR GASOLINE, MOTOR OIL,

DIESEL FUEL, LUBRICATING

OILS AND GREASES

Sealed bids will be received by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, City of Union, Mississippi, up to and until 5:00 P.M., Monday, December 5, 2022, at the City Hall, Union, Mississippi, for the following supplies:

Gasoline, Motor Oil, Diesel Fuel, Lubricating Oils and Greases needed in the operation of machinery.

Bids to be submitted for a twelve (12) month period for all items or separate items. The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

This notice is given by order of said Board dated November 1, 2022.

Tammy K. Ferguson, City Clerk

Publish Dates: November 9

& November 16, 2022