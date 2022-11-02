ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

FOR CHLORINE, LIME, FLUORIDE AND CHEMICALS FOR THE

CITY’S WATER SYSTEM

Sealed bids will be received by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, City of Union, Mississippi, up to and until 5:00 P.M., Monday, December 5, 2022, at the City Hall, Union, Mississippi, for the following supplies:

Chlorine, Lime, Fluoride and Chemicals for the City’s Water System.

Bids to be submitted for a twelve (12) month period and for all items or separate items.

The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

This notice is given by order of said Board dated November 1, 2022.

Tammy K. Ferguson, City Clerk

Publish Dates: November 9

& November 16, 2022