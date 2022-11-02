ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR

KEEPING OF MUNICIPAL FUNDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, City of Union, Mississippi, up to and until 5:00 P.M., Monday, December 5, 2022, at the City Hall, Union, Mississippi, for the following:

Bids from banks for the privilege of keeping the municipal funds or any part thereof, as provided in Chapter 4, Title 35, MS Code (Banks to be located in the City Limits of Union, Mississippi).

Bids to be submitted for a twenty-four (24) month period. The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

This notice is given by order of said Board dated November 1, 2022.

Tammy K. Ferguson, City Clerk

Publish Dates: November 9

& November 16, 2022