NOTICE OF HEARING

TO COREY PARKER AND ANYONE CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THAT CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 801 SOUTH MAIN STREET, NEWTON, MISSISSIPPI 39345:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a hearing on the condition of the property located at 801 South Main Street, Newton, Mississippi 39345 and whether the house located on said property is in such a condition that it is unsafe and/or unfit for human habitation will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 9419 Eastside Drive Extension, Newton, Mississippi 39345 and therein show cause why said house should not be condemned and ordered repaired or demolished.

YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON DECEMBER 6, 2022.

Publish Dates: November 9,

November 16, November 23

& November 30, 2022