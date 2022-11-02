IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CAUSE NO. 21-CV-184

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

EDELTRAUT S. TURNER, DECEASED

EXECUTOR: MICHAEL CARL TURNER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of EDELTRAUT S. TURNER, the 22nd day of September 2022, in Cause No. 21-cv-184, General Chancery Docket, Newton County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 18th day of October 2022.

MICHAEL CARL TURNER

EXECUTOR

Prepared by:

P. Shawn Harris

MSB #9554

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 649

Forest, MS 39074

Phone: 601-469-9910

Fax: 866-387-1780

shawn@pshawn.com

Publish Dates:

November 9, November 16

& November 23, 2022