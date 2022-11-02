IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CAUSE NO. 21-CV-184
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
EDELTRAUT S. TURNER, DECEASED
EXECUTOR: MICHAEL CARL TURNER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of EDELTRAUT S. TURNER, the 22nd day of September 2022, in Cause No. 21-cv-184, General Chancery Docket, Newton County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
This 18th day of October 2022.
MICHAEL CARL TURNER
EXECUTOR
Prepared by:
P. Shawn Harris
MSB #9554
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 649
Forest, MS 39074
Phone: 601-469-9910
Fax: 866-387-1780
shawn@pshawn.com
Publish Dates:
November 9, November 16
& November 23, 2022