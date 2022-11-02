STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BOBBIE GIBSON

DECEASED

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 27th day of October, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Bobbie Gibson, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety days from the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever barred.

This the 4th day of November, 2022.

/s/ Cynthia Stuart

Administrator of the

Estate of Bobbie Gibson

Publish Dates: November 9,

November 16 & November 23, 2022