IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

BOBBIE GIBSON, DECEASED

CYNTHIA STUART, PETITIONER

NO. 22-cv-117

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: All unknown heirs at law of Bobbie Gibson

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Cynthia Stuart, Administrator of the Estate of Bobbie Gibson, deceased. Petitioner seeks the determination that the only rightful heir at law of Bobbie Gibson under the law of descent and distribution of the State of Mississippi is Cynthia Stuart and all unknown heirs at law of Bobbie Gibson. Defendants other than you in this action are all unknown heirs at law of Bobbie Gibson.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 O'Clock A.M. on the 16th day of December, 2022, in the courtroom of the Scott County Courthouse at Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 3rd day of November, 2022.

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk of

Newton County, Mississippi

BY: /s/ Chrissie Buffington, D.C.

Publish Dates:

November 9, November 16

& November 23, 2022