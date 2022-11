Newton Ms. Twentieth Century Club 1934-1945

I am looking for yearbooks and scrapbooks from the Newton Ms. Twentieth Century Club that was active from 1934-1945 in Newton. This club was involved in the New Deal WPA projects. If anyone knows where any of these books can be found please contact me at

brendamccree@msn.com or noitall51@charter.net. It is greatly appreciated.

11/16 4x