IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
ESTATE OF WELDON GREEN
DECEASED No. 22-70
KIZZY GIBSON, ADMINISTRATRIX
V.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WELDON GREEN, DECEASED AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN ANY PROPERTY IN THE ESTATE OF WELDON GREEN, DECEASED, INTESTATE, Respondents
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: HEIRS AT LAW OF WELDON GREEN, DECEASED INTESTATE, WHOSE POST OFFICE AND STREET ADDRESS, AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY ARE UNKNOWN AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY IN THE ESTATE OF WELDON GREEN, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO RESPONDENT(S)
You have been made Respondents in the suit filed in this Court by Kizzy Gibson, Administratrix, Petitioner, seeking a judicial determination of the heirs of Weldon Green, deceased intestate. Respondents other than you in this action are: none known.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition to Determine Heirs of Weldon Green, Deceased Intestate, on the 16th day of December 2022 at 9:00 AM at the Scott County Chancery Courthouse in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 9th day of November 2022.
/s/ George T. Hayes, Jr.
George T. Hayes, Jr.
Newton County Chancery Clerk
By: /s/ Chrissie Buffington
Deputy Clerk
Attorney for the Estate:
Jim Arnold, MSB #1625
Jim Arnold Law, LLC
P.O. Box 128
Newton, MS 39345
Ph. (601) 683-3110
Publish Dates:
November 16, November 23
& November 30, 2022