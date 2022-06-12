IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

ESTATE OF WELDON GREEN

DECEASED No. 22-70

KIZZY GIBSON, ADMINISTRATRIX

V.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WELDON GREEN, DECEASED AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN ANY PROPERTY IN THE ESTATE OF WELDON GREEN, DECEASED, INTESTATE, Respondents

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: HEIRS AT LAW OF WELDON GREEN, DECEASED INTESTATE, WHOSE POST OFFICE AND STREET ADDRESS, AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY ARE UNKNOWN AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY IN THE ESTATE OF WELDON GREEN, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO RESPONDENT(S)

You have been made Respondents in the suit filed in this Court by Kizzy Gibson, Administratrix, Petitioner, seeking a judicial determination of the heirs of Weldon Green, deceased intestate. Respondents other than you in this action are: none known.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition to Determine Heirs of Weldon Green, Deceased Intestate, on the 16th day of December 2022 at 9:00 AM at the Scott County Chancery Courthouse in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 9th day of November 2022.

/s/ George T. Hayes, Jr.

George T. Hayes, Jr.

Newton County Chancery Clerk

By: /s/ Chrissie Buffington

Deputy Clerk

Attorney for the Estate:

Jim Arnold, MSB #1625

Jim Arnold Law, LLC

P.O. Box 128

Newton, MS 39345

Ph. (601) 683-3110

Publish Dates:

November 16, November 23

& November 30, 2022