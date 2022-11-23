NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE OF EXECUTOR TO CREDITORS OF BILLY BRYAN GIBBON

DECEASED

The undersigned having been appointed the Executor of the estate of Billy Bryan Gibbon by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi in Cause No. 20-28 upon the docket of said Court, on the 5th day of February, 2022, and Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on November 18, 2022, hereby gives notice to all persons having any claims against the said estate to have the same probated and registered according to law by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or the same shall be forever barred.

This the 23rd day of November, 2022.

/s/William Keith Gibbon

WILLIAM KEITH GIBBON

MAYO LAW FIRM, PLLC

P. O. BOX 218

NEWTON, MS 39345

601-683-7888

Publish Dates: November 30,

December 7 & December 14, 2022