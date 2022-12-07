ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Newton County School District that sealed bids will be received by said Board until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the Office of the Superintendent of Education at 15305 Hwy 15, Decatur, MS, Newton County, for the agricultural lease on the following Public School Trust Lands situated in Newton County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Section 16, Township 7N, Range 10 E, Acres 32 more or less

The minimum bid amount is set at $20.00 per acre for Agricultural leases. For further information you may call the Superintendent’s office at 601-635-2317, during business hours. Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes, addressed to the Board of Education of Newton County School District and plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “BID FOR AGRICULTURAL LEASE on approximately 32 acres in Section 16, Township 7N, Range 10E”.

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 3:00 O’clock P.M. at the Office of the Superintendent of Education all sealed bids received pursuant to this public notice will then and there be opened and read aloud. The Board of Education of Newton County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.

NEWTON COUNTY

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Newton County, Mississippi

J.O. Amis, Superintendent

By: Tracy Gipson

Publish Dates: December 14

& December 21, 2022