NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that application has been made to the Planning Board for a Special Exception to the Zoning Ordinance on the following described property in the City of Newton, Mississippi, to-wit:

0.50 Acres SE4 SW4, S34 T06N R11E (105 CLARK AVE)

To waive the requirement of Section 406.21a and grant an exception to the Applicant which would permit her to place a Fitness facility on the above described property. A public hearing will be heard before said Board at 4:30 PM on Jan. 9, 2023 regarding the granting of this Special Exception should appear.

Dated 9th day of Dec, 2022.

Publish Date: December 14, 2022