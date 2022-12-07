NOTICE TO BIDDERS FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF DEPOSITORY FOR TOWN OF LAKE, MISSISSIPPI

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Aldermen of Town of Lake, Mississippi, at the office of the Clerk of said Board in Lake, Mississippi, until 10:00 a.m. on the 3rd day of January 2023, for the privilege of keeping Town of Lake funds for the year 2023; ending January 2, 2024.

The Town of Lake reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

PUBLISHED BY ORDER OF THE BOARD, this 6th day of December 2022.

Pam Luke

Clerk of the Board

Publish Dates: December 14

& December 21, 2022