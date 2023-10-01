SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on or about February 25, 2022, Isaiah Lowery executed a Construction Deed of Trust for the benefit of Affordable Lending Group, LLC which Deed of Trust is filed for record in Book 469 at Page 202, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, said Construction Deed of Trust (a/k/a “Mortgage”) was assigned to Construction Professionals, LLC, on February 25, 202, by instrument filed for record in Book 469 at Page 209 of the aforesaid records; and

WHEREAS default having been made in the payment under said Construction Deed of Trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms thereof, and the holder of that Deed of Trust having called upon me as Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and make foreclosure thereof according to law and the terms of said Construction Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising said sum so secured and unpaid, together with the expenses of selling same, including trustees and attorney fees.

NOW THEREFORE, I, James D. Bell, Substitute Trustee, do hereby give notice that I will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash in hand the following described real property at the Main Front Door of the County Courthouse of Newton County, Mississippi in Decatur, Mississippi on January 12, 2023 during legal hours between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm, such property lying and being situated in Newton County, Mississippi and more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the iron pin at the fence corner used as the NW Corner of the NE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 26 of Township 6 North and Range 12 East of Newton County, Mississippi; thence East 314.80’ to the east right of way line of Edwards Road; thence S 37º51’30” E 221.32’ in said east right of way line to an iron pin marking the NW corner of the property owned by H & V of Mississippi, Inc.; thence S 37º51’30” E 94.60’ in said east right of way line; thence S 36º10’35” E 200.00’ in said east right of way line to an iron pin marking SW corner of said H & V of Mississippi, Inc. property; thence S 36º17’25” E 273.85’ in said east right of way line; thence S 35º06’22” E 253.73’ in said east right of way line to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the herein described property; thence S 88º27’17” E 401.13’; thence South 284.01’; thence West 204.73’ to said east right of way line of Edwards Road; thence N 33º39’00” W 354.17’in said east right of way line to the POINT OF BEGINNING; being 2.00 acres, more or less, and a part of the NE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 26 of Township 6 North and Range 12 East of Newton County, Mississippi.

And Also:

Commence at the iron pin found at the fence corner used as the NW Corner of the NE ¼ of NE ¼ of Section 26 of Township 6 North and Range 12 East of Newton County, Mississippi; thence East 314.80’ to the east right of way line of Edwards Road; thence S 37º51’30” E 221.32’ in said east right of way line to an iron pin marking the NW corner of the property owned by H & V of Mississippi, Inc.; thence S 37º51’30” E 94.60’ in said east right of way line; thence S 36º10’35” E 200.00’ in said east right of way line; thence S 36º17’25” E 250.00’ to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the herein described property; thence S 88º27’17” E 398.06’; thence S 35º42’43” E 279.42’; thence N 88º27’17” W 401.13’ to said east right of way line; thence N 35º06’22” W 253.73’ in said east right of way line; thence N 36º17’25” W 23.85’ in said east right of way line to the POINT OF BEGINNING; being 2.04 acres, more or less, and a part of the NE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 26 of Township 6 North and Range 12 East of Newton County, Mississippi.

I shall convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

Dated this the 6th day of December, 2022.

/S/: James D. Bell

James D. Bell, Substitute Trustee

117 E. Georgetown St.

Crystal Springs, MS 39059

601-981-9221 (phone)

601-981-9958 (fax)

Publish Dates: December 14,

December 21, December 28, 2022 & January 4, 2023