IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

MARY LOU SMITH, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 22-120

RONNIE JAY SMITH, EXECUTOR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 16th day of December 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for Probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred pursuant to Miss. Code. Ann 91-7-151.

This the 20th day of December 2022.

/s/ Ronnie Jay Smith

Executor

Prepared by:

Jeff Arnold (MSB# 104335)

Attorney for the Executor

Arnold and Associates, LLC

306 Maxey Drive, Suite B,

Brandon, MS 39042

Ph:601-213-7581

Fax: 601-453-4882

Publish Dates: December 28 2022,

January 4 & January 11, 2023