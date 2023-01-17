IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MARY LOU SMITH, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 22-120
RONNIE JAY SMITH, EXECUTOR
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 16th day of December 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for Probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred pursuant to Miss. Code. Ann 91-7-151.
This the 20th day of December 2022.
/s/ Ronnie Jay Smith
Executor
Prepared by:
Jeff Arnold (MSB# 104335)
Attorney for the Executor
Arnold and Associates, LLC
306 Maxey Drive, Suite B,
Brandon, MS 39042
Ph:601-213-7581
Fax: 601-453-4882
Publish Dates: December 28 2022,
January 4 & January 11, 2023