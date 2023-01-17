IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF LESTER REED
DECEASED
NO. 22-CV-129
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: LESTER REED, JR.
253 5th Street
Decatur, MS 39327
You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition for Probate of Last Will and Testament and for Letters Testamentary on the 3rd day of February 2023 at 9:00 a.m., in the courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the things requested and demanded in the Complaint.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 21st day of December, 2022.
/s/ George Hayes
CHANCERY CLERK OF
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
BY :Chrissie Buffington
DEPUTY CLERK
Publish Dates: December 28, 2022, January 4 & January 11, 2023