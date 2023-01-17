IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF LESTER REED

DECEASED

NO. 22-CV-129

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: DONNA ELLINBURG

2139 Bultor Road

Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition for Probate of Last Will and Testament and for Letters Testamentary on the 3rd day of February 2023 at 9:00 a.m., in the courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the things requested and demanded in the Complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 21st day of December, 2022.

/s/ George Hayes

CHANCERY CLERK OF

NEWTON COUNTY, MS

BY: Chrissie Buffington

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Dates: December 28, 2022, January 4 & January 11, 2023