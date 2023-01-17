Nondiscrimination Policy

As a recipient of Federal financial assistance, J.G. ALEXANDER NURSING CENTER, does not exclude, deny benefits to, or otherwise discriminate against any person on the ground of race, color, or national origin, or on the basis of disability or age in admission to participate in, or receipt of, or receipt of the services and benefits under any of its programs and activities, whether carried out by J.G. ALEXANDER NURSING CENTER directly or through a contractor or any other entity with which J.G. ALEXANDER NURSING CENTER arranges to carry out its programs and activities.

This statement is in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, and the Regulations of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued pursuant to these statutes at Title 45 Code of Federal Regulations Part 80, 84, and 91, EOI/246, Section 503 Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and VEVRAA.

In case of questions, please contact:

J.G. ALEXANDER NURSING CENTER

STEPHEN PACE, ADMINISTRATOR

1-601-774-5065

Union, Mississippi

POLICY STATEMENT SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION

ACT OF 1973

This facility complies with the provisons of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and all requirements imposed pursuant thereto, to the end that no qualified handicapped person is solely by reason of the handicap, excluded from participation in, denied the benefits of, or subjected to discrimination.

POLICY STATEMENT SECTION TITLE VI

CIVIL RIGHTS ACT OF 1964

This facility comlies with the provisions of the CIVIL RIGHTS ACT OF 1964 and all requirements imposed pursuant thereto, to the end that no person is on the grounds of race, color, or natural origin, excluded from participation in denied benefits from, or otherwise subjected to discrimination in the provision of any care or service.

POLICY STATEMENT OF THE AGE DISCRIMINATION ACT OF 1975

This facility complies with the provisions of the AGE DISCRIMINATION ACT OF 1975 and all requirements imposed thereto, to the end that no person is, in the United States, shall on the basis of age, be excluded from participation, and be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimation under, any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

Publish Dates: December 28, 2022, January 4 & January 11, 2023