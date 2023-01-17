SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on June 6, 2008, Michael E. Yates and Harmony Yates a/k/a Harmony Jo Lee Yates, a married couple, executed a Deed of Trust to Tim Williams, Trustee for the benefit of 21st Mortgage Corporation, as recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi, in Book 320 at Page 371, reference to which is hereby made; and,

WHEREAS, said 21st Mortgage Corporation, under the power granted to it in said Deed of Trust, by instrument dated June 1, 2017, duly spread upon the record and recorded in Book 418 at Page 440, in the office of the Chancery Clerk aforesaid, did substitute the undersigned Marc K. McKay in the place and stead of the original Trustee and of any other Substituted Trustee;

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the Trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substituted Trustee's fees and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, the undersigned Marc K. McKay being the Substituted Trustee, do hereby give notice that on January 18, 2023, between 11:00 o'clock a.m. and 4:00 o'clock p.m., being the legal hours of sale, I will proceed to sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, at the North Front Steps of the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur, State of Mississippi, the following real property described and conveyed in said Deed of Trust, lying and being situated in Newton County, Mississippi, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Begin where the South line of the Mills Road intersects the West line of the Southeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4, Section 33, Township 8 North, Range 10 East, Newton County, Mississippi, and run East along the South bound line of Mills Road 390 feet; thence run South 390 feet; thence run West 390 feet to the West line of the Southeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4; thence North to the point of beginning.

AND ALSO:

2008 Southern Manufactured Home, 76X32 and having Serial Number: DSDAL52449AB

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 13th day of December 2022.

/s/ Marc K. McKay

MARC K. MCKAY

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Marc K. McKay

MCKAY LAWLER FRANKLIN

& FOREMAN, PLLC

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 2488

Ridgeland, Mississippi 39158-2488

(601) 572-8778

POSTED: December 14, 2022

Publish Dates: December 28, 2022, January 4, and January 11, 2023