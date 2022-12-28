NOTICE TO CREDITORS

LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION having been granted on the 16th day of December, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Xavier Lonzo Walker in Civil Action No. 22-CV-139, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present same to be proved and registered according to law within ninety (90) days from this date or they will be forever barred.

This the 22nd day of December, 2022.

Jewel Walker

Administratrix

AMANDA TRAWICK RAINEY

MISSISSIPPI STATE

BAR NO. 99694

WITHERSPOON & COMPTON

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

POST OFFICE BOX 845

MERIDIAN, MS 39302-0845

TELEPHONE: (601/693-6466)

Publish Dates: January 4,

January 11 & January 18, 2023