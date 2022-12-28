NOTICE TO CREDITORS
LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION having been granted on the 16th day of December, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Xavier Lonzo Walker in Civil Action No. 22-CV-139, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present same to be proved and registered according to law within ninety (90) days from this date or they will be forever barred.
This the 22nd day of December, 2022.
Jewel Walker
Administratrix
AMANDA TRAWICK RAINEY
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BAR NO. 99694
WITHERSPOON & COMPTON
ATTORNEYS AT LAW
POST OFFICE BOX 845
MERIDIAN, MS 39302-0845
TELEPHONE: (601/693-6466)
Publish Dates: January 4,
January 11 & January 18, 2023