IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: DETERMINING THE WRONGFUL DEATH BENEFICIARIES OF HULON GENE BROWN, SR., DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 51CH1:22-cv-00128-RML

ODARREAN BROWN, PETITIONER

Summons by Publication Pursuant to Miss. R. Civ. P. 81

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and All Unknown Statutory Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of

Hulon Gene Brown, Sr., Deceased

THE PETITION FILED IN THE ABOVE-CAPTIONED MATTER IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition to Determine Statutory Wrongful Death Beneficiaries at 9:00 A.M. on the 6th day of February, 2023, before the Honorable Robert Logan, in the chancery courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse located at 92 W. Broad Street, Decatur, Mississippi, 39327, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 20th day of December 2022.

GEORGE T. HAYES, JR. CLERK

CHANCERY COURT OF

NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY:Chrissie Buffington, D.C.

Publish Dates: January 4,

January 11 & January 18, 2023