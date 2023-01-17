ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

EAST CENTRAL

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Notice is hereby given that the EAST CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE, DECATUR, MISSISSIPPI, will receive SEALED BIDS via REVERSE AUCTION for the purchase of the following:

COLLISION REPAIR

TECH EQUIPMENT

A complete bid package which contains bid instructions and specification response sheets may be obtained by emailing darrell@southernprocurement.com and requesting a complete bid package. The following must be placed in the Subject Line of the email: ECCC CRTE

Vendors will then receive a complete bid package and information as to how to register with Southern Procurement. Please include full contact information, including company name, email address, telephone numbers and contact person in your email request. Email requests will be filled within 24 hours of submission or registration. Registration with Southern Procurement and acceptance of the Southern Procurement Platform Agreement is not optional and is required in order to participate in this bidding event. No exceptions will be made.

Specification responses must be submitted for this bid event in order to be considered for this bidding opportunity.

Bid responses should be delivered to:

Darrell Sartin

Southern Procurement

darrell@southernprocurement.com

and;

Mickey Vance

ECCC

mvance@eccc.edu

DO NOT INCLUDE PRICING INFORMATION WITH YOUR SPECIFICATION RESPONSE. BIDS WILL ONLY BE TAKEN ONLINE AT THE APPOINTED TIME AND DATE.

Questions regarding these specifications should be directed to Darrell Sartin, Southern Procurement.

No bid shall be withdrawn after the scheduled date and time of the beginning of the bidding event without the written consent of East Central Community College. Within the limitations of Mississippi State Purchasing Law, East Central Community College reserves the right to reject any or all bids received, to waive any informalities or irregularities in the bids received, or to accept any bid which is deemed most favorable to East Central Community College.

Mickey Vance

East Central Community College

Vice President, Business Operations

Advertise: 04 January 2023

Advertise: 11 January 2023

Bid Response Due: 06 February 2023 @ 5:00 PM Local Time

Bid Day: 08 February 2023

@ 10:00 AM Local Time