IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: DETERMINING THE WRONGFUL DEATH BENEFICIARIES OF HULON GENE BROWN, SR., DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 51CH1:22-cv-00128-RML

ODARREAN BROWN, PETITIONER

Summons by Publication Pursuant to Miss. R. Civ. P. 4

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

TO: Any and All Unknown Statutory Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of

Hulon Gene Brown, Sr., Deceased

NOTICE TO THE STATUTORY WRONGFUL DEATH BENEFICIARIES

THE PETITION FILED IN THE ABOVE-CAPTIONED MATTER IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Petition to William B. Stewart, attorney for an interested party, whose post address is Post Office Box 6020, Ridgeland, Mississippi 39158, and street address is 1076 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 200, Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the first date of publication of this Summons or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief and other things demanded in the Petition.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 20th day of December 2022.

GEORGE T. HAYES, JR. CLERK

CHANCERY COURT OF

NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: Chrissie Buffington, D.C.

Publish Dates: January 4,

January 11 & January 18, 2023