IN THE SPECIAL COURT OF EMINENT DOMAIN NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

MISSISSIPPI TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION PLAINTIFF

VS.

CIVIL ACTION NO.22-CV-059-NWMD

COLWELL TURNER (a/k/a Caldwell Turner and Charlie Caldwell Turner) AND IF DECEASED, ANY AND ALL ASSIGNS, HEIRS AT-LAW, DEVISEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES, OR ANY OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES IN INTEREST HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY RIGHTS, TITLE OR INTEREST, LEGAL OR EQUITABLE, IN AND TO THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN BY AND THROUGH THE ESTATE OF COLWELL TURNER, DECEASED; BESSIE TURNER SAVAGE, EASTHER WASH, AND SHEDRICK TURNER, AND IF ANY BE DECEASED, ANY AND ALL ASSIGNS, HEIRS AT-LAW, DEVISEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES, OR ANY OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES IN INTEREST HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY RIGHTS, TITLE OR INTEREST, LEGAL OR EQUITABLE, IN AND TO THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN BY AND THROUGH THE RESPECTIVE ESTATES OF BESSIE TURNER SAVAGE, DECEASED, EASTHER WASH, DECEASED AND SHEDRICK TURNER, DECEASED; GANESTA CRAFT; AND ANY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES IN INTEREST HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY RIGHTS TITLE OR INTEREST, LEGAL OREQUITABLE, IN AND TO SAID REAL PROPERTY DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF TRIAL SETTING

TO: ALL PARTIES DEFENDANTS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the above styled and numbered cause has been set for bench trial before the Honorable Mark Duncan, Judge of the Special Court of Eminent Domain of Newton County, Mississippi, or his successor, on February 9, 2023 at 9:00 o=clock a.m., at the Scott County Courthouse, 100 East 1st Street, Forest, Mississippi 39074, at a Special Court of Eminent Domain to be holden for said Court at said time and place to then and there hear the Complaint For Special Court of Eminent Domain, filed by the Mississippi Transportation Commission in this action, wherein you are a Defendant.

Dated, this the 29th day of December, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

MISSISSIPPI TRANSPOR-

TATION COMMISSION

PLAINTIFF

BY: LYNN FITCH

ATTORNEY GENERAL OF

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

BY: DAN SMITH

SPECIAL ASSISTANT

ATTORNEY GENERAL

AND

/s/ Barry S. Zirulnik

BARRY S. ZIRULNIK

SPECIAL COUNSEL

OF COUNSEL:

DAN SMITH (MB #7483)

SPECIAL ASSISTANT

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Mississippi Department

of Transportation

Post Office Box 1850

Jackson, Mississippi 39215-1850

Telephone: 601-359-7600

BARRY S. ZIRULNIK (MB#6681)

PRICE & ZIRULNIK, PLLC

750 Woodlands Parkway, Suite 205

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Telephone: (601) 353-3000

ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF

Publish Date: January 4, 2023