IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: CIVIL ACTION NO. 22-CV-139

THE ESTATE OF

XAVIER LONZO WALKER, DECEASED

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: The absent and unknown heirs at law of Xavier Lonzo Walker, deceased

NOTICE TO RESPONDENTS

THE COMPLAINT FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRS-AT-LAW CURRENTLY PENDING IN THIS CIVIL ACTION IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said COMPLAINT FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRS-AT-LAW at 9:00 o’clock a.m. on the 17th day of February, 2023, in the Chancery courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in said Complaint, including the closing of this estate.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL OF SAID COURT, this the 5th day of January, 2023.

GEORGE T. HAYES

CHANCERY CLERK OF

NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: Chrissie Buffington

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Dates: January 11,

January 18 & January 25, 2023

PREPARED BY:

AMANDA TRAWICK RAINEY

MISSISSIPPI STATE

BAR NO. 99694

WITHERSPOON & COMPTON

POST OFFICE BOX 845

MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI

39302-0845