IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
IN RE: CIVIL ACTION NO. 22-CV-139
THE ESTATE OF
XAVIER LONZO WALKER, DECEASED
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: The absent and unknown heirs at law of Xavier Lonzo Walker, deceased
NOTICE TO RESPONDENTS
THE COMPLAINT FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRS-AT-LAW CURRENTLY PENDING IN THIS CIVIL ACTION IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said COMPLAINT FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRS-AT-LAW at 9:00 o’clock a.m. on the 17th day of February, 2023, in the Chancery courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in said Complaint, including the closing of this estate.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL OF SAID COURT, this the 5th day of January, 2023.
GEORGE T. HAYES
CHANCERY CLERK OF
NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY: Chrissie Buffington
DEPUTY CLERK
Publish Dates: January 11,
January 18 & January 25, 2023
PREPARED BY:
AMANDA TRAWICK RAINEY
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BAR NO. 99694
WITHERSPOON & COMPTON
POST OFFICE BOX 845
MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI
39302-0845