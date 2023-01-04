IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

BILLY JENKINS and

MARGARET JENKINS

PLAINTIFFS

CAUSE NO. 22-CV-149

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI; NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI; JASON DUNCAN, CHRISTINA DUNCAN, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN AND TO THE REAL PROPERTY AND FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR TAXES, A LOT IN

NW4 SW4 NW4 PPIN 13853, SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 10 EAST, PARCEL/PPIN: 019R0900012.2, NEWTON COUNTY, MS

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN AND TO THE REAL PROPERTY AND FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR TAXES A LOT IN

NW4 SW4 NW4 PPIN 13853, SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 10 EAST, PARCEL/PPIN: 019R0900012.2, NEWTON COUNTY, MS WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Hailey Williams, seeking confirmation of tax title. Defendants other than you in this action are State of Mississippi, Newton County, Mississippi, Hank A Graham, Kent Funding, Inc., and all other persons, firms and corporations having or claiming legal or equitable interest in and to the real and following described land sold for taxes: A LOT IN NW4 SW4 NW4 PPIN 13853, SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 10 EAST,

PARCEL/PPIN: 019R0900012.2, NEWTON COUNTY, MS

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to J. Tyler McCaughn, J. Tyler McCaughn, PLLC, the attorney for the Plaintiff, whose post office address is P. O. Box 28, Newton, Mississippi 39345, and whose street address is 500 Decatur Street, Newton, Mississippi 39345

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NO LATER THAN THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM JANUARY 11,2023 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said County, this the 29th day of December 2022.

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk of

Newton County, Mississippi

BY: /s/Chrissie Buffington

Deputy Clerk

Publish Dates: January 11,

January 18 & January 25, 2023