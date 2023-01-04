Notice of Invitation for Bids

The Union Public School District, the Neshoba County School District and the Lowndes County School District (the District) will receive bids by email for Managed Print and Copy Services for the term beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2027.

Regarding this solicitation, respondents may communicate only with the consultant selected by the District, listed here:

Eileen Peck

Email: rfp@juliesocean.com

Phone: (734) 961-0408

Respondents who communicate directly with the District risk disqualification.

Specifications and proposal information may be obtained from rfp@juliesocean.com

Publication Date: January 11

& January 18, 2023

Deadline for Questions:

January 20, 2023

Respondent Submissions Due:

January 27, 2023 5:00 PM CT

Proposal Review:

January 30-31, 2023 (Est)

Proposal Award: February 2023

Award shall be made to the proposer(s) whose proposal, conforming to the RFP, will be the most advantageous to the Districts, considering price and other factors.