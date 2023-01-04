NOTICE TO BIDDERS
ADVERTISEMENT FOR
MUNICIPAL DEPOSITORY
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen/Alderwoman of the City of Newton, Mississippi, hereby give notice that bids will be received from all eligible financial institutions, for the privilege of keeping City funds, or any part of thereof, in said institution or during the time period of January 2023 until December 2027, all pursuant to Section 27-105-353, 27-105-363 and 27-105-355, et sec., Mississippi Code 1972 (Annotated). Bids will be received no later than 4:00 p. m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, Mail all bids to City of Newton, P. O. Box 300, Newton, MS 39345. Bid will be awarded on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the regular scheduled meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen/Alderwoman. Please Specify “Financial Bids” on the envelope. This the 11th day of January, 2023.
Charlene Evans
City Clerk
Publish Dates: January 11
& January 18, 2023