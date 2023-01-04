SECTION 001113

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

FROM:

1.01 THE OWNER (HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS OWNER ):

A. East Central Community College

B. Address:

1. P.O Box 129 / 15738 Hwy 15

2. Decatur, MS, 39327

3. Phone: 601-635-6266

4. Plan Room: www.ecccplanroom.com

1.02 AND THE ENGINEER/ARCHITECT (HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS ENGINEER/ARCHITECT ):

A. MP Design Group

B. Address:

918 Howard Avenue, Suite F

Biloxi, MS 39530

Phone: 228-388-1950

1. Fax: 228-388-1971

2. Web Site: www.mpdesigngrop.us

3. Plan Room: www.mpengplans.us

1.03 TO: POTENTIAL BIDDERS

A. Your firm is invited to submit an offer under seal to Owner for construction of a New accessible exterior ramp. located at:

1. Huff Hall at 275 W Broad St. Decatur, MS 39327.

2. Before 10:00 am local standard time on the 8th day of February 2023 at Mabry Cafeteria at 137 9th street, Gordon Room, in Decatur, MS 39327, for:

B. Project Name: Huff Auditorium Ramp East Central Community College - Rebid

C. Project Number: 0299.22.001

D. Project Description: This project consists of an exterior accessible ramp and brick work. Some openings and hardware as described in the Construction Documents and Specifications.

E. Bid Documents for a Stipulated Sum contract may be obtained from the website of the Architect at www.mpengplans.us or the website of the Owner at www.ecccplanroom.com upon receipt of a non-refundable deposit, by cash or check, in the amount indicated on the plan room site for one set delivered in electronic PDF format.

F. Bidders will be required to provide Bid security in the form of a Bid Bond of a sum no less than 5 percent of the Bid Amount or a certified check for a sum no less than 5 percent of the Bid Amount.

G. Refer to other bidding requirements described in Document 002113 - Instructions to Bidders and Document 003100 - Available Project Information.

H. Submit your offer on the Bid Form provided. Bidders may supplement this form as appropriate.

I. If Bids are mailed or hand delivered, then they must be contained in a sealed envelope marked on the outside with the project name. They must be on file as received or delivered by the time stated above to the address of the Owner stated above. Do not deliver Bids to the project address or the Architect's address.

J. Electronic Bid Submission will be accepted on this project. Online bids can be placed on the website of the Owner at www.ecccplanroom.com. If Bids are electronically submitted, then a title page containing the same information as would occur on the front of a sealed envelope must be included and must be clearly indicated as such in the file name.

K. Bids in excess of $50,000.00 must be marked on the outside of the envelope with the contractor's Mississippi certificate of responsibility number as issued by the Mississippi Board of Contractors along with a copy of the General Contractor's proof of Mississippi license.

L. Your offer will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of 60 days after submission.

M. The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers.

N. Published Dates:

1. 1st Advertisement:

Wednesday January 11, 2023.

2. 2nd Advertisement:

Wednesday January 18, 2023.

