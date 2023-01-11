Public Notice of

Intent to Apply

All interested public and private transit and paratransit operators within Clarke, Jasper, Kemper. Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Clay, Choctaw, Webster, Winston, Smooth, and Noxubee Counties. are hereby advised that the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is applying to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Public Transportation Division, Jackson, Mississippi, for a grant under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act federal appropriations. MDOT will also, to the greatest extent utilize any available older 5311 Moving Ahead for Progress in 21st Century (MAP-21) funds to fund projects, for the provision of public transportation services. Service (is being) (would be) operated within Clarke, Jasper, Kemper. Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Clay, Choctaw, Webster, Winston, Smith, and Noxubee Counties. This program consists of Transportation services rendered to the general public with 32 vehicles scheduling route running 5 to 7 days per week for the purpose of health, education, social services, nutrition, and commuter employment related transportation. The purpose of this notice is to advise all interested transit and para transit operators of the proposed services for the general public within the area (as) described above, and to insure that such a project would not represent a duplication of current or of proposed services provided by existing transit or paratransit operators in the area.

Comments either for or against this service by such public, private, and paratransit operators will be received at any time within 15 days from the date of this notice. All comments should be addressed to Choctaw Transit, 390 Industrial Park suite 1, Choctaw, MS, 39350.

Publish Dates: January 18

& January 25, 2023