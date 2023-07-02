SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NewtonWHEREAS, on the 21st day of April, 2007, Johnny Bailey, and Dawn Bailey who acquired Title as Angela D. Bailey, executed and delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto Recontrust Company, N.A., Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. , Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi in Trust Book 308 at Page 311; and

WHEREAS, on the 19th day of September, 2011, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., assigned said Deed of Trust unto The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-9, by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Trust Book 353 at Page 503; and

WHEREAS, on the 16th day of December, 2022 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Dean Morris, LLC as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 478 at Page 255; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 8th day of February, 2023, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale and will sell, at the North front door of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Newton County, Mississippi, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO-WIT:

BEGIN WHERE THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF HICKORY-LITTLE ROCK ROAD INTERSECTS THE NORTH LINE OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 12 EAST; RUN THENCE WEST TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4; THENCE SOUTH 165 FEET; THENCE EAST TO THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF THE SAID HICKORY-LITTLE ROCK ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 100 FEET ALONG THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID PUBLIC ROAD TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING: THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID PUBLIC ROAD 361 FEET; THENCE WEST 361 FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH SAID PUBLIC ROAD 361 FEET; THENCE EAST 361 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE NORTH 361 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING THREE (3) ACRES, MORE OR LESS, HEREIN CONVEYED.

I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 9th day of January, 2023.

Dean Morris, LLC

Substitute Trustee

855 S Pear Orchard Rd.,

Ste. 404, Bldg. 400

Ridgeland, MS 39157

(318) 330-9020

kmp/F22-0762

Publish Dates: January 18,

January 25 & February 1, 2023