IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

NEWTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES, BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND M.L.R, J.D.R, O.D.R, AND D.M.R., MINORS, BY AND THROUGH THEIR NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT

PETITIONERS

VS. CIVIL ACTION NO. 21-cv-00161

RENETTE MARIE ROBINSON AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER(S) RESPONDENTS

COUNTY COURT SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI, COUNTY OF NEWTON

TO: UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER(S), who is/are not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose physical address(es) and post office address(es) are/is not known to Petitioners after diligent inquiry:

You have been made a Respondent(s) in the suit filed in this Court by the Newton County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Deputy Director of Permanency, and M.L.R, J.D.R, O.D.R, and D.M.R, Minors, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said Minor(s) and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said Minors be placed with the Newton County Department of Child Protection Services.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. ON THE 28th DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2023 IN THE COURTROOM OF THE SCOTT COUNTY COURTHOUSE LOCATED AT 100 E. 1ST STREET, FOREST, MS. 39074 AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 23rd day of January 2023.

CHANCERY COURT CLERK

NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: Chrissie Buffington, D.C.

Deputy Clerk

Kathleen Cook, MSB #102398

Special Assistant Attorney General

State Agencies –

Child Protection Services Division

Post Office Box 220

Jackson, Mississippi 39205-0220

Telephone: (601) 359-4388

Email: Kathleen.Cook@ago.ms.gov

Publish Dates: January 25,

February 1 & February 8, 2023