IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NEWTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES, BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND M.L.R, J.D.R, O.D.R, AND D.M.R., MINORS, BY AND THROUGH THEIR NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT
PETITIONERS
VS. CIVIL ACTION NO. 21-cv-00161
RENETTE MARIE ROBINSON AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER(S) RESPONDENTS
COUNTY COURT SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI, COUNTY OF NEWTON
TO: UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER(S), who is/are not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose physical address(es) and post office address(es) are/is not known to Petitioners after diligent inquiry:
You have been made a Respondent(s) in the suit filed in this Court by the Newton County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Deputy Director of Permanency, and M.L.R, J.D.R, O.D.R, and D.M.R, Minors, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said Minor(s) and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said Minors be placed with the Newton County Department of Child Protection Services.
YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. ON THE 28th DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2023 IN THE COURTROOM OF THE SCOTT COUNTY COURTHOUSE LOCATED AT 100 E. 1ST STREET, FOREST, MS. 39074 AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 23rd day of January 2023.
CHANCERY COURT CLERK
NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY: Chrissie Buffington, D.C.
Deputy Clerk
Kathleen Cook, MSB #102398
Special Assistant Attorney General
State Agencies –
Child Protection Services Division
Post Office Box 220
Jackson, Mississippi 39205-0220
Telephone: (601) 359-4388
Email: Kathleen.Cook@ago.ms.gov
Publish Dates: January 25,
February 1 & February 8, 2023