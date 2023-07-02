Legal Notice

I, Marion F. Wheaton intend to make application for an On-Premise Retailer permit as provided for by the Local Option Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws §67-1-1, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated. If granted such permit, I propose to operate as a Sole Owner under the name of B4 & Afta located at 822 East Side Drive, Newton, Newton County, Mississippi. The name(s), title(s) and address(es) of the owner(s)/partners/corporate officer(s) and/or majority stockholder(s)/member(s)/trustee of the above named business are Marion F. Wheaton, sole owner, P.O. Box 639, Newton, Mississippi 39345.

If any person wishes to request a hearing to object to the issuance of this permit a request for a hearing must be made in writing and received by the Department of Revenue within (15) fifteen days from the first date this notice is published.

Requests shall be sent to:

Chief Counsel, Legal Division

Department of Revenue

P.O. Box 22828

Jackson, MS 39225

Date of first publication: January 25, 2023

This the 17th day of January 2023

Publish Dates: January 25

& February 1, 2023