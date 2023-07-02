ADVERTISEMENT FOR
LAYING OF ASPHALT
Pursuant to order passed by the Board of Supervisors of Newton County, Mississippi, during the January 19, 2023, meeting, sealed bids will be received by the said Board of Supervisors until 9:00 a.m. February 16, 2023, the same to be sealed and filed with the Clerk of this Board for the providing, hauling, and laying of asphalt along county roads.
Price will include providing asphalt (either contractors’ surface or SC-1, Type 8), hauling of asphalt to the construction site (or the county will haul the contractor provided asphalt to the construction site), removing soil and grass from shoulders of road, sweeping the roadway, applying tack coat prior to asphalt placement, rolling, and the furnishing of traffic control.
Contractors’ Surface
10,000 tons or less
Laying ___ Hauling and Laying
10,001 - 20,000 tons
Laying ___ Hauling and Laying
Over 20,000 tons
Laying___ Hauling and Laying
SC-1, Type 8
10,000 tons or less
Laying ____ Hauling and Laying
10,001 - 20,000 tons
Laying ____ Hauling and Laying Over 20,000 tons
Laying ____ Hauling and Laying
The right to reject any and all bids is hereby reserved by the Board of Supervisors. All bids shall be marked “Sealed Bid – Laying Asphalt” on the outside of the envelope. Bids should be submitted through the Chancery Clerk’s Office, Newton County Courthouse, P.O. Box 68, 92 W Broad St., Decatur, MS 39327.
Published by order of the Board of Supervisors on the 19th day of January 2023.
George T. Hayes, Jr.
Chancery Clerk
Publish Dates: January 25
& February 1, 2023