ADVERTISEMENT FOR

LAYING OF ASPHALT

Pursuant to order passed by the Board of Supervisors of Newton County, Mississippi, during the January 19, 2023, meeting, sealed bids will be received by the said Board of Supervisors until 9:00 a.m. February 16, 2023, the same to be sealed and filed with the Clerk of this Board for the providing, hauling, and laying of asphalt along county roads.

Price will include providing asphalt (either contractors’ surface or SC-1, Type 8), hauling of asphalt to the construction site (or the county will haul the contractor provided asphalt to the construction site), removing soil and grass from shoulders of road, sweeping the roadway, applying tack coat prior to asphalt placement, rolling, and the furnishing of traffic control.

Contractors’ Surface

10,000 tons or less

Laying ___ Hauling and Laying

10,001 - 20,000 tons

Laying ___ Hauling and Laying

Over 20,000 tons

Laying___ Hauling and Laying

SC-1, Type 8

10,000 tons or less

Laying ____ Hauling and Laying

10,001 - 20,000 tons

Laying ____ Hauling and Laying Over 20,000 tons

Laying ____ Hauling and Laying

The right to reject any and all bids is hereby reserved by the Board of Supervisors. All bids shall be marked “Sealed Bid – Laying Asphalt” on the outside of the envelope. Bids should be submitted through the Chancery Clerk’s Office, Newton County Courthouse, P.O. Box 68, 92 W Broad St., Decatur, MS 39327.

Published by order of the Board of Supervisors on the 19th day of January 2023.

George T. Hayes, Jr.

Chancery Clerk

Publish Dates: January 25

& February 1, 2023