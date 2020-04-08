SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE WHEREAS, on August 31, 2017, Darryl Orlando Henderson and Felicia Annette Henderson executed a deed of trust for the benefit of DITECH FINANCIAL, LLC, which deed of trust was recorded on September 29, 2017, in Book 422, Page 43 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi; and Said Deed of Trust was last sold, assigned and transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, for Mid-State Capital Corporation 2004-1 Trust by assignment recorded in Book 438, Page 235 in the office of the Chancery Clerk, Newton County, Mississippi. WHEREAS, the holder of the deed of trust at the time of the substitution substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on July 6, 2020, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 450, Page 61, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, for Mid-State Capital Corporation 2004-1 Trust , has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale; THEREFORE, on August 5, 2020, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the front door of the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in Newton County, Mississippi, to-wit: BEGINNING AT THE SE CORNER OF LOT 10; THENCE NORTH 337.37 FEET ALONG EAST BOUNDARY OF LOT 10 TO STARTING POINT; THENCE WEST 93 FEET ALONG NORTH BOUNDARY OF THAT PARCAL BELONGING TO LULA BELLE HARRISON AND OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 137 AT PAGE 37; THENCE NORTH 100 FEET; THENCE EAST 93 FEET TO EAST BOUNDARY OF LOT 10; THENCE SOUTH 100 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING AND ALL BEING IN THE TOWN OF UNION, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI AND IN LOT 10 SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 12 EAST, AND ALSO FOR THE PURPOSE OF ENGRESS AND INGRESS COMMENCE AT THE SE CORNER OF LOT 10 OF S6, T8N, R12E, TOWN OF UNION, NEWTON COUNTY MISS. AND RUN THENCE N00 DEGREES 16'24"E, 329.17 FT; THENCE RUN N84 DEGREES 13'52"W, 93.06 FT TO THE POB; THENCE RUN S57 DEGREES 15'08"W, 39.05 FT TO THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF CARVER ST; THENCE ALONG THE ARC OF A 26 DEGREES 28'48" CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A RADIUS OF 68.06 FT AND A LENGTH OF 31.45 FT ALONG SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF CARVER ST; THENCE RUN N57 DEGREES 15'08"E, 66.81 FT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 35.67 FT TO THE POB. THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY BEING A 30 FOOT WIDE ACCESS EASEMENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF INGRES AND EGRESS AND IS SITUATED IN LOT 10, SECTION 6, T8N, R12E, TOWN OF UNION, NEWTON COUNTY, MISS. I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee. WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 7th day of July, 2020 /-s-/ Robert M. Peebles, III McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Substitute Trustee 1052 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 211 Ridgeland, MS 39157 (770)643-2148 Foreclosurehotline.net File No.: 5662619 Publish Dates: July 15, July 22 & July 29