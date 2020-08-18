IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
ALNEDRA EVANS
PLAINTIFF
V NO. 18-212
MARVELL BUCKLEY
RESPONDENT
SUMMONS
TO: MARVELL BUCKLEY
Newton, MS 39345
You have been made a Respondent in the suit in this Court by Petitioner, Alnedra Evans seeking a divorce.
You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Second Amended Complaint for Divorce to Honorable Brian D. Mayo, attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is P. O. Box 218, 205 E. Church Street, Newton, MS 39345. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of the summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 22nd day of July, 2020.
/s/ George Hayes
CHANCERY CLERK OF
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
BY: Suzanne Gressett
DEPUTY CLERK
Publish Dates: July 29,
August 5 & August 12