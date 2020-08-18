IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

ALNEDRA EVANS

PLAINTIFF

V NO. 18-212

MARVELL BUCKLEY

RESPONDENT

SUMMONS

TO: MARVELL BUCKLEY

Newton, MS 39345

You have been made a Respondent in the suit in this Court by Petitioner, Alnedra Evans seeking a divorce.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Second Amended Complaint for Divorce to Honorable Brian D. Mayo, attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is P. O. Box 218, 205 E. Church Street, Newton, MS 39345. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of the summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 22nd day of July, 2020.

/s/ George Hayes

CHANCERY CLERK OF

NEWTON COUNTY, MS

BY: Suzanne Gressett

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Dates: July 29,

August 5 & August 12