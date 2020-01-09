PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR SPECIAL EXCEPTION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing before the BUILDING INSPECTOR of the City of Newton, Mississippi will be held on September 10, 2020 at 10:00A.M., at the City Hall in Newton, Mississippi for the purpose of hearing the application of Mia Lyles-Claiborne, for a Mobile Home on: Special Exception under Ordinance A-79 of said Municipality concerning the placement of a Mobile Home:

PPIN 4050, PARCEL No.057I-34-04-009.00. 37’ OFF W END LOTS 4&5 BLK 6 E/CHURCH BLOCK 04. Sec. 34 Twn. 06N, Rng. 11E. Deed Book 168, Pg. 207

All interested persons are hereby notified that they may appear in person or by agent or attorney at said hearing to present any all comments, objections, or remonstrance pertaining to the application to be considered thereat, which said application requests the placement of a mobile home: Because at this time the applicants are unable to construct a new home on this property and a mobile home will permit them to have a reasonable living accommodation.

Witness my signature, this the 21st day of August, 2020.

Ron Davis

Building Inspector

Publish Date: August 26