Low Income

Assistance Programs

Qualifying residents can receive help in establishing and paying for their telephone services under two assistance programs offered by Decatur Telephone Company. The programs are Lifeline Assistance (Lifeline) and Lifeline Connection Assistance (Link-Up). Decatur Telephone Company participates in both of these assistance programs to increase the availability of telecommunications services to all consumers in its serving area. Qualifying terms and conditions apply to each program.

Lifeline

Lifeline reduces an eligible customer’s monthly rates for local telephone service as well as Broadband service. Credit is applied to only one service per household. An eligible customer receives credit for the Federal Subscriber Line Charge (SLC).

Credit

The following credit* will apply for each eligible customer:

1. Lifeline Credit – Telephone or Internet Service Only $ 7.25

2. Lifeline Credit – Telephone and Internet Service Bundled $ 9.25

*Monthly credit amount will not exceed the total of the SLC and Residential Local Exchange Rate.

Link-Up – Available Only on Tribal Lands

Link-Up reduces an eligible customer’s initial service connection charge. Eligible customers receive a credit for half of the service connection charges up to $30.00.

Credit

100 % of initial service connection charges up to a maximum of $100.00.

If you are a customer living on or near tribal lands you may qualify for these programs if you participate in one of several other federal assistance programs. If you have any questions regarding these programs, please call 601.635.2251, or visit our business office at 149 7th Street, Decatur, MS, 39327.

Publish Date: August 26