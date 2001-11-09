A RESOLUTION FOR THE

FISCAL YEAR 2020 – 2021 BUDGET

RESOLUTION approving and adopting the budget of the City of Union for fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, and directing the City Clerk in reference thereto.

WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Union has prepared a budget of the Municipal Revenues and Expenses for the year ending September 30, 2021; and

WHEREAS, the said budget has now been finally fixed and determined by the Mayor and Board of aldermen of the City of Union in conformity and the requirements of law, now, therefore,

BE IT RESOLVED by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen:

SECTION 1: That the budget of the municipal revenues and expenses of the City of Union estimated for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, as finally fixed and determined by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen is hereby approved and adopted.

SECTION 2: The City Clerk of the City of Union is hereby directed to enter said budget in detail in the official minutes of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Union, Mississippi.

PASSED, by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen this the 8th day of September, 2020.

WAYNE WELCH

MAYOR

ATTEST:

TAMMY K. FERGUSON

CITY CLERK

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

TOWN OF UNION

I, the undersigned, Tammy K. Ferguson, City Clerk, hereby certify that the foregoing Resolution was passed by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen on the 8th day of September, 2020. Witness by hand and official seal of the City of Union, Mississippi on the 8th day of September, 2020

TAMMY K. FERGUSON

CITY CLERK

Publish Date: September 16