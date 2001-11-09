PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR SPECIAL EXCEPTION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing before the BUILDING INSPECTOR of the City of Newton, Mississippi will be held on October 1, 2020 at 10:00A.M., at the City Hall in Newton, Mississippi for the purpose of hearing the application of Shakayla Davidson, for a Mobile Home on: Special Exception under Ordinance A-79 of said Municipality concerning the placement of a Mobile Home: Lots 24 and 25 of Block F of the Beverly Hills Subdivision of the city of Newton as per map or plat of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi, and also begin at the Southwest Corner of Lot 18, Block F of said Beverly Hills Subdivision and run along the South side of said lot 31.8 feet; thence run in a Northeasterly direction along the East line of said lot 30 feet; thence run in a Northerly direction along the East line of said lot 130 feet; thence run in a Southwesterly direction 140 feet more or less to the point of beginning which is the Southwest Corner of Lot 18 of the Beverly Hills Subdivision of the City of Newton, Mississippi. All interested persons are hereby notified that they may appear in person or by agent or attorney at said hearing to present any all comments, objections, or remonstrance pertaining to the application to be considered thereat, which said application requests the placement of a mobile home: Because at this time the applicants are unable to construct a new home on this property and a mobile home will permit them to have a reasonable living accommodation. Witness my signature, this the 11th day of September, 2020.

Ron Davis

Building Inspector

Publish Date: September 16